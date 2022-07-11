Passes for Chamundi Hills by police stand withdrawn

The passes issued by the city police to Chamundi Hills for Ashada Fridays and Chamundeshwari Vardhanti have been withdrawn. The police, which had banned vehicles atop Chamundi Hills on Ashada Fridays scheduled for July 15 and 22, besides Chamundeshwari Vardhanti on July 20, had issued passes from the City Police Commissioner’s office to facilitate certain “emergency” services. However, a large number of vehicles with the passes turned up at Chamundi Hills last Friday, leading to not only chaos and commotion, but also altercation between motorists and police personnel.

On Monday, the City Police Commissioner’s office issued a statement stating that the police will neither issue passes for those dates but has also cancelled the already issued passes. The statement said the decision had been taken to prevent vehicular traffic posing a hindrance to the visit of devotees.

KSRTC bus service

The general public have been asked to make use of the city bus services to Chamundi Hills or the KSRTC shuttle organised by the Chamundeshwari Temple’s Management Committee.The general public can make use of the bus service for their darshan at Chamundeshwari Temple by standing in the specified queues, the statement issued by the police added.