Passes away

Mysuru

14 April 2021 20:43 IST

Carolyn Parpia (91) wife of late H.A.B. Parpia, former Director of Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, passed away on Wednesday.

She was the founder principal of CFTRI School and is survived by four children. Carolyn Parpia died of old age-related causes at her daughter’s residence in Rome and last rites will take place on Thursday, according to family sources in Mysuru.

