Passengers stuck after bus services from Majestic suspended for two hours

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 11, 2022 22:34 IST

Vehicle movement halted at the BMTC bus terminal at Kempe Gowda bus stand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Banning the entry of buses at Majestic bus stand during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to KSR Bengaluru Railway Station to flag off Vande Bharat Express left many passengers inconvenienced.

People unaware of the traffic diversion imposed by the police as a security measure were stranded at the bus stand. In the backdrop of the PM’s visit, the police had asked the BMTC to suspend the entry of buses for from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. However, the BMTC officials maintain that entry of buses was restricted only for an hour.

Narayan Reddy, a resident of HSR Layout, said, “As there was a holiday, I had plans to spend time with children. I waited for over an hour to board a bus. Government events should not cause inconvenience to the general public.”

Another passenger, Abdul Kalam, said, “I have come from Assam as there was some medical emergency. I could not find a single bus even after waiting for more than an hour. Why are the authorities indifferent to the problems faced by common people?”

When contacted, an official of the BMTC said, “ Initially, the suspension of bus services from Majestic was planned for two hours. As the PM’s programme got over, the services resumed around 11 a.m. We also took measures to minimise the inconvenience to the public by running more buses till 10 a.m, diverting buses to different destinations to clear the rush. However, some passengers who had come from long distances in trains and KSRTC buses faced some problems.” 

It is said that 500 trips of buses were impacted by suspension of services from Majestic.

The KSRTC too suspended the services from 8.45 a.m to 10.45 a.m. An official said, “We operated an adequate number of services after resumption of services. As it was a holiday, passenger footfall was less on Friday.” 

With inputs from Navya M.S.

