Passengers hurt as bus enters sugarcane field after technical glitch

Published - November 22, 2024 07:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A public transport bus entered a sugarcane field after the bus driver lost control over the vehicle due to a technical glitch near Navalihal village in Kagwad taluk of Belagavi district. Some of the passengers suffered minor injuries in the mishap that occurred on Thursday.

The NWKRTC bus was proceeding to Belagavi from Vijayapura via Athani carrying 55 passengers when the driver, following the technical glitch, manoeuvred the bus into the sugarcane field to avoid further damage.

The passengers who suffered minor injuries were treated at hospitals at Athani and nearby places.

Kagwad Police Sub-Inspector G.G. Biradar and others visited the spot.

