Passengers give a thumbs up to Vande Bharat train

November 21, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - MYSURU

More than a week after the commercial operations of Vande Bharat Express commenced and running on the Chennai-Mysuru-Chennai route, the occupancy is encouraging.

Sources in the railways said the overall response and even the corresponding earnings on the sector is a positive indication of the patronisation of the public.

The bulk of the seats are reserved by passengers travelling between Chennai-Bengaluru-Chennai. The occupancy between Mysuru-Bengaluru section is relatively low but is picking up.

Statistics indicate that for the journey commencing from Chennai, a majority of the passengers tend to deboard at Bengaluru. The available accommodation for the Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru leg is 1,848, while it is 1,825 in the reverse direction.

The train departs from Chennai in the morning and maximum number of passengers deboard at Bengaluru. On November 12, 1,502 passengers travelled on the train from Chennai of whom only 97 passengers travelled the entire stretch. The remaining deboarded at Bengaluru. But, 749 passengers boarded the train at Bengaluru and travelled till Mysuru and it was almost 50% full.

On November 13, there were 1,279 passengers of whom a majority deboarded at Bengaluru and 603 passengers travelled from Bengaluru to Mysuru. On November 14, 1,214 passengers had booked their tickets from Chennai of whom only 81 travelled the entire stretch and the rest alighted at Bengaluru where another 289 passengers boarded till Mysuru. However, on November 18 and 19, the occupancy was higher and nearly 350 passengers travelled on the stretch.

This trend is equally true for the Vande Bharat’s return journey from Mysuru to Chennai. On November 12, 976 passengers had travelled on the service operating between Mysuru and Chennai of whom 218 travelled from Mysuru to Bengaluru, 7 travelled from Mysuru to Katpadi, and only 90 passengers travelled for the entire journey from Mysuru to Chennai. The rest were passengers who travelled between Bengaluru and Chennai.

On November 13, 1,454 passengers had booked their tickets of whom as many as 432 travelled between Mysuru and Bengaluru and 126 from Mysuru to Chennai. The rest of the passengers were those who travelled from Bengaluru to Chennai and the trend is similar for the subsequent days as well.

Sources in the railways said the introduction of the Vande Bharat, which departs within minutes before the Shatabdi Express, has not affected the occupancy rate of the latter. It is likely that the timings could be revised in the days ahead to ensure a gap of at least 2 to 3 hours between the Shatabdi and Vande Bharat in the days ahead, the sources added.