Passenger trains diverted, partially cancelled as goods wagon derails near Dudhsagar

Several passenger trains were diverted and some partially cancelled after a wagon of a goods train derailed between Sonalium and Dudhsagar stations under the Hubballi Division of South Western Railway on Thursday.

The mishap occured at around 2 p.m. on Thursday and consequently, several passenger trains were diverted and some partially cancelled.

The Railways authorities immediately arranged for food and water for around 1,100 passengers of Train No 18047 at Londa station. Also, 25 buses were made available to transport the stranded passengers from Londa.

Immediately, an accident relief train was dispatched from Vasco-da-Gama to the mishap site to expedite restoration efforts.

The General Manager, the Assistant General Manager and senior officials of South Western Railway are monitoring the situation closely, while restoration is under progress, a release from the office of the CPRO said.

Diverted

Following the derailment of the good wagon, Train No 12779 Vasco-da-Gama-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express which commenced journey on Thursday was diverted via Madgaon, Roha, Panvel, Pune, Daund Chord Line and Manmad stations.

Train No 18047 Shalimar-Vasco-da-Gama Express which commenced journey on September 10 was short-terminated at Londa station, partially cancelling travel between Londa and Vasco-da-Gama stations.

Train No 18048 Vasco-da-Gama-Shalimar Express journey which is scheduled to commence journey on September 13 will originate from Londa instead of Vasco-da-Gama partially cancelling travel between Vasco-da-Gama and Londa stations.