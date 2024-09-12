GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Passenger trains diverted, partially cancelled as goods wagon derails near Dudhsagar

Apart from bus transportation, the Railways arranged for food and water for around 1,100 passengers of Train No 18047 at Londa station

Published - September 12, 2024 07:37 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Several passenger trains were diverted and some partially cancelled after a wagon of a goods train derailed between Sonalium and Dudhsagar stations under the Hubballi Division of South Western Railway on Thursday.

The mishap occured at around 2 p.m. on Thursday and consequently, several passenger trains were diverted and some partially cancelled.

The Railways authorities immediately arranged for food and water for around 1,100 passengers of Train No 18047 at Londa station. Also, 25 buses were made available to transport the stranded passengers from Londa.

Immediately, an accident relief train was dispatched from Vasco-da-Gama to the mishap site to expedite restoration efforts.

The General Manager, the Assistant General Manager and senior officials of South Western Railway are monitoring the situation closely, while restoration is under progress, a release from the office of the CPRO said.

Diverted

Following the derailment of the good wagon, Train No 12779 Vasco-da-Gama-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express which commenced journey on Thursday was diverted via Madgaon, Roha, Panvel, Pune, Daund Chord Line and Manmad stations.

Train No 18047 Shalimar-Vasco-da-Gama Express which commenced journey on September 10 was short-terminated at Londa station, partially cancelling travel between Londa and Vasco-da-Gama stations.

Train No 18048 Vasco-da-Gama-Shalimar Express journey which is scheduled to commence journey on September 13 will originate from Londa instead of Vasco-da-Gama partially cancelling travel between Vasco-da-Gama and Londa stations.

Published - September 12, 2024 07:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.