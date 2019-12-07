Karnataka

Passenger shelter inaugurated at Udupi railway station

Sudha Krishnamurthy, manager, public relations, Konkan Railway, Mangaluru, inaugurated a platform shelter provided by Inner Wheel Club at Udupi railway station recently.

A press release issued here on Friday said that with this, one more passenger amenity has been added at the station. During the inauguration, Ms. Krishnamurthy said the club was providing socio-friendly services at the station. The shelter is essential and there is still scope to provide more of them, she said, adding that any type of contribution to passenger amenities by NGOs and associations is welcome.

Vaishnavi Acharya, president, Inner Wheel Club, and other office-bearers of the club were present at the inauguration.

