Passenger safety drive, preventive checks conducted by RPF across Mysuru Division

November 17, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru Division of the South Western Railway conducted a series of preventive checks and passenger safety drives during the week leading to Deepavali and beyond which led to registration of multiple cases.

The drive and checks were conducted from November 9 to 15 and 47 cases of violation of various provisions of the law was detected and cases registered. This was stated by the Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal here on Friday. She said three cases were booked under section 164 of the Indian Railway Act, 1989 for carrying inflammable and dangerous goods, 11 smoking cases were booked under section 167 of the Railway Act, and 33 cases were registered under Cigarette and Tobacco (Prevention) Act.

In addition, boxes of crackers were seized at Mysuru station and Davanagere station by the FPR squad. A person carrying 5 kg of LPG cylinder was also nabbed and produced before the judicial authorities which penalized the person carrying the cylinder.

Ms.Agarwal said 44 safety inspections were also conducted from November 1 to 17 involving senior commercial officers, ticket-checking staff, commercial inspectors and others.

She said such safety drives and drills are routinely conducted by the railways and even the loco pilots were subjected to counselling against overshooting of signals.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager J. Lohiteshwara said across the Mysuru division, 21 station ticket-checking staff, 30 ticket-checking squad staff, and 133 sleeper coaches manning TTEs also carried out vigilant checks. There were also raids and drives against ticketless traveling and ₹81 lakh was collected by way of fine across Mysuru division during October alone, he added.