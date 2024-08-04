Passengers in stranded metro train make dangerous trek to station

Passengers stranded in a metro train on the elevated section of the Green Line, a few hundred metres away from Doddakallasandra Metro Station where a man jumped to his death on the tracks bringing metro operations to a halt, had a harrowing experience on Saturday.

One of the stranded passengers, Kushala S., who was travelling with her 10-year-old daughter and her sister-in-law who was carrying a two-year-old toddler, recounted the ordeal to The Hindu.

At a height

“Minutes after the train left Konanakunte Cross Metro Station, it came to a sudden halt on the elevated section between Konanakunte Cross and Doddakallasandra metro stations. We did not have any information on why it had stopped. After nearly half an hour, even the air conditioning in the train switched off,” she said.

Then there was an announcement made from the locopilot’s cabin enquiring whether there were any Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) personnel on the train. “After a while, I saw a few staff walking outside the train on the small edge above the track on the elevated section/flyover. Soon, a door near the locopilot’s cabin was opened and we were asked to deboard the train onto the elevated section next to the track,” Ms. Kushala recounted.

The BMRCL officials provided a ladder-like platform for the passengers to alight from the train, which had halted at least 500 metres away from the Doddakallasandra Metro Station. “This was really scary as we were expected to walk along the edge of the elevated corridor next to the track. I had a 10-year-old daughter and my sister-in-law was carrying a child. I saw people struggling to carry luggage, including a person who had come from K.R. Market carrying heavy sacks on his head,” she said.

As someone who has a fear of heights, Ms. Kushala said she had a traumatic experience on the elevated corridor. “We then started to walk carefully, holding the railings of the elevated track. Any loss of balance would have led to a potentially fatal fall. Having children with us only added to our fear,” she said.

Finally at station

After walking for several minutes along the edge of the elevated corridor, the commuters reached Platform 2 of the Doddakallasandra Metro Station. It was only then that the commuters realised that a man had jumped to his death onto the metro tracks, causing the disruption.

BMRCL allowed the commuters to exit the metro station without taking any ticket fees as passengers were inconvenienced. “It was a great relief to walk down to the road,” Ms. Kushala said.