Passenger attempts to open emergency exit door of flight, arrested

October 02, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The airport police on Saturday arrested a private firm employee for allegedly trying to open the emergency exit of a Nagpur-Bengaluru flight.

The man, identified as Swapnil Holey, had boarded the Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight from Nagpur around 10 p.m. on September 30. The accused was seated next to the emergency exit door of the aircraft. Before take-off, while the crew members were briefing passengers, the man allegedly attempted to open the door.

The other passengers noticed his behaviour and alerted the cabin crew, who detained him for his unruly behaviour and handed him over to the security personnel after the flight landed at the airport. The accused was heading to Bangkok for a holiday.

Based on the complaint filed by the airline staff, he was arrested for endangering life or personal safety of others and later released on bail.

The airline officials said that at no point was the safety of the flight compromised and all the standard operating procedure was followed.

