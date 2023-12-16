Passage of Bill to protect advocates from violence welcomed

December 16, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MYSURU

Welcoming the passage of the Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Advocates Bill, 2023, in the State Legislature, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh said the move will give a boost to the moral strength of the advocates.

Pointing out that the profession of practicing law was distinct from other professions, he said advocates need to be assured of protection when they are working towards ensuring justice for their clients. The passage of the Bill in both the Houses of the State Legislature has met the long-pending demand of the advocates, he said.

Meanwhile, the Legal, Human Rights, and RTI Cell of Mysuru District Congress Committee too welcomed the passage of the Bill, but sought certain amendments to the piece of legislation in the coming days.

Addressing a press conference, president of the party’s cell and advocate Thimmaiah urged the government to incorporate certain amendments in the Bill including the increase in period of punishment under Section 4 from the existing 3 years to 7 years and including provisions for punitive action under Section 6 if the police failed to inform the Advocates Association or the Bar Council before arresting a lawyer.

Mr. Thimmaiah complimented Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the passage of the Bill and recalled the assurance he had given to the advocates of the State addressing their convention held in Mysuru earlier this year.

