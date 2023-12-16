GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Passage of Bill to protect advocates from violence welcomed

December 16, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Welcoming the passage of the Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Advocates Bill, 2023, in the State Legislature, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh said the move will give a boost to the moral strength of the advocates.

Pointing out that the profession of practicing law was distinct from other professions, he said advocates need to be assured of protection when they are working towards ensuring justice for their clients. The passage of the Bill in both the Houses of the State Legislature has met the long-pending demand of the advocates, he said.

Meanwhile, the Legal, Human Rights, and RTI Cell of Mysuru District Congress Committee too welcomed the passage of the Bill, but sought certain amendments to the piece of legislation in the coming days.

Addressing a press conference, president of the party’s cell and advocate Thimmaiah urged the government to incorporate certain amendments in the Bill including the increase in period of punishment under Section 4 from the existing 3 years to 7 years and including provisions for punitive action under Section 6 if the police failed to inform the Advocates Association or the Bar Council before arresting a lawyer.

Mr. Thimmaiah complimented Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the passage of the Bill and recalled the assurance he had given to the advocates of the State addressing their convention held in Mysuru earlier this year.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.