Pass percentage of UG medical courses up by 2.01% this year

June 09, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Due to changes in the evaluation system, the pass percentage of undergraduate medical students at Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has increased by 2.01% in the 2022-23 academic year.

In 2022-23, RGUHS achieved 84.26% results. It was 82.25% in the year 2021-22 and 82% in 2020-21.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Dr. M.K. Ramesh, Vice Chancellor of RGUHS said, “This year, we have implemented the ‘best of two concept in the evaluation system. Best of two means, we will conduct two evaluations at a time, and of the two, the best marks will be considered for results.”

“Earlier also, we used to conduct two evaluations, and in case of more than 15% of marks deviation, we would conduct a third evaluation. Then we considered the average marks from the two. But this year, for the first time we conducted a main evaluation, and then we conducted a revaluation before the result. Then we will consider the marks of the best of two for the results,” he said.

Among the 49,560 eligible candidates, 41,700 candidates in undergraduates courses, 7,351 in postgraduate courses, 51 in Ph.D., 150 in super specialty courses, 22 in postgraduate diploma courses, 227 in fellowship courses, and nine in certificate courses will receive degrees at the 25th annual convocation of RGUHS, which will be held on June 10, at J.N. Tata Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

This year again, girls have secured the highest number of gold medals. A total of 97 students have got 108 gold medals, among which 85 are girls and 12 are boys.

Honorary doctorate

Space scientist and Padma Vibhushan K. Kasturirangan, P. Satish Chandra, former director of NIMHANS, and M.K. Sudarshan, Chairman of Covid Task Force will be conferred honorary doctorate degree, ‘Doctor of Science’ in this convocation.

Governor of Karnataka and Chancellor of University Thaawarchand Gehlot will be presiding over the convocation, and confer the degrees to the students. Justice Prasanna B. Varale, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address. Dr. Sharanprakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education and Skill development will be present.

Three girls in top ranks

K. Deepti, from PES College of Pharmacy, Bengaluru in Pharma-D courses, and Rajani Panta from Padmashree Institute of MLT, Bengaluru in Allied Health Science Courses emerged as toppers with three gold medals each. Rishika S. Patel from Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences has won two gold medals, and a cash price in MBBS course.

K. Deepti: “We are from Ballari and settled in Hyderabad, Telangana. Through the KCET, I got a government quota seat in the PES College of Pharmacy as a ‘Horanadu Kannadiga’. I never expected this rank. I studied normally in college, but now I feel very happy. I am planning to pursue a master’s in cancer medicine at Queen’s University at Belfast.”

Rajani Panta, three gold medals in Allied Health Science Course: “I am from Kathmandu, Nepal, and joined Padmashree Institute of MLT through a management quota seat. My father is a government school teacher and my mother is a homemaker. I am very happy with the results, and I am planning to do master’s in allied health sciences.”

3. Rishika S. Patel, two gold medals in MBBS: “As the daughter of an Ophthalmologist, I followed his foot steps into medicine. . I wrote the exam well, but I never thought I would get such a good rank. It is the happiest moment in my life. I want to pursue masters in Paediatrics in future, and preparing for the post graduate medical entrance test.”

