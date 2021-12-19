Pashu Sanjivini launch soon: Prabhu Chavan

Veterinary healthcare on the doorsteps

Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan has said that the State Government will soon launch Pashu Sanjivini, veterinary ambulance service (1962), under which veterinary healthcare services will be made available on the doorsteps of livestock owners.

Speaking to presspersons after performing go puja at Siddaroodh Mutt in Hubballi on Sunday, the Minister said that Pashu Sanjivini ambulance will be made avialable in each taluk. “Once a call is made to the helpline, veterinary health staff will rush to the place concered in an ambulance with scanning equipment, among others, and will provide treatment to livestock. At present, tendering process is on and in two-three months, it will be implemented,” he said.

Mr. Prabhu Chavan said that it has already been decided to establish goshalas in every district and land too have been identified. After establishment of goshalas, stray cattle will be shifted there, he said.

40,000 calls

The Minister said that after the promulgation of Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, around 40,000 calls on illegal cattle transportation have been received and based on tip-off, scores of cattle have been rescued. Over 500 cases have been registered so far, he said.

On opposition to the Act, he said that some have approached court through public interest litigation petitions which have hindered the implementation of the Act. “However, we are hopeful that court will decide in our favour,” he said.

Taking a dig at opposition parties seeking withdrawal of the Act, he said that these political parties have little regard for Gomata and are least concerned about protecting cow progeny.

Regarding the demand for a ban on MES (Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti), he said that it is being deliberated upon and a decision will be taken at a high-level meeting. Immediate priority is to protect Kannada land and language and accordingly, steps are being taken, he said.