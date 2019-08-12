Paschima Vahini flooded, funeral rituals suspended

The historical Paschima Vahini on the banks of the Cauvery in Srirangapatna has been marooned as the river continues to rage following heavy discharge from Krishnaraja Sagar upstream. Consequently, funeral customs usually performed there have been stalled.

As many as 1,500 persons from different parts of the country visit Paschima Vahini daily, and at least six dozen priests, along with their juniors, help them immerse the ashes of the dead and perform various pujas. Areas at Ganjam and Gosai Ghat, where such rituals are usually conducted, have been submerged. A few families from Bengaluru, Tumakuru and even Chennai had come to Paschima Vahini to perform certain rituals when The Hindu visited on Sunday, but the river was in spate and visitors were denied entry, even to take a “holy dip”.

Some priests were ready to perform rituals, but were demanding exorbitant sums. A businessman from Ballari said even shopkeepers were demanding hefty sums for puja materials.