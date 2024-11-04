GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Paryatan Mitra’: Tourism Ministry training for hotel staff

November 04, 2024 08:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day skill certification programme for the hotel staff of Mysuru got off to a start at a hotel here on Monday.

An initiative of the Ministry of Tourism under ‘Paryatan Mitra’ and ‘Paryatan Didi’ programme which was launched on the occasion of World Tourism Day this year, Regional Director of Tourism (South) D. Venkatesan inaugurated the training programme. Joint Director of Tourism M.K. Savita and Hotel Owners’ Association President Narayana Gowda were present.

The two-day training aims to enhance the skills of hotel staff, providing them knowledge on improving the quality of services, cleanliness, communication with tourists and so on.

This is a training given for free to the employees of the hotel industry with an overall aim on developing tourism, and create a positive experience for tourists

According to PIB, the Ministry launched the programme for providing tourism related training and awareness to all individuals who interact and engage with tourists in a destination. With Mysuru being a key tourist destination, the Ministry identified the hotel staff for the training. Training and awareness on the importance of tourism, general cleanliness, safety, sustainability, and also on the importance of providing tourists with the highest standards of hospitality and care are the aims of the programme, according to a PIB note.

Published - November 04, 2024 08:37 pm IST

