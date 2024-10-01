GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Parvathi’s decision to surrender sites a vindication of our allegations, says activist

Demands cancellation and recovery of nearly 8,000 sites illegally allotted by MUDA to other beneficiaries

Updated - October 01, 2024 09:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Snehamayi Krishna

Snehamayi Krishna | Photo Credit: File Photo

Reacting to the decision of Parvathi, wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has in a letter opted to surrender the compensatory 14 sites allotted to her by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), activist Snehamayi Krishna described it as a ‘first victory’ and a vindication of his allegations of irregularities.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, the activist said he has not fought a case without documentary evidence in the past. He claimed that in this case too, he submitted the requisite documents to the Lokayukta police probing the case.

Mr. Krishna said while the decision of Ms. Parvathi to surrender the sites was the first victory in this prolonged struggle, there was also the larger issue of recovering sites from other beneficiaries under the MUDA’s 50:50 scheme which the activist had dubbed as a scam.

“About 100 to 120 people have got about 8,000 sites of various dimensions allotted and distributed among themselves under the 50:50 scheme and the due process of recovery should commence once the investigation is completed and beneficiaries are identified,” said Mr. Krishna. “I have information that there are certain individuals who have cornered over 50 to 60 sites under the scheme and the probe will unravel all of them,” he added.

The 50:50 scheme refers to the MUDA’s policy of compensating original land owners with 50% of the developed plots in lieu of compensation. The remaining 50% of the sites used to be retained by the MUDA for public distribution. Compensatory sites were allotted to Ms. Parvathi and others under the scheme with retrospective effect and also in an upmarket area which has been dubbed as violation of the law.

Mr. Krishna said that it is not just MUDA but also in other cities where such a scam has taken place and he vowed to expose them as well in the days ahead.

Published - October 01, 2024 09:39 pm IST

