S.L. Bhyrappa’s Parva to be staged in Kalaburagi

Padma Shri recipient S.L. Bhyrappa’s famous novel Parva will be staged as a play at Dr. S.M. Pandit Rangamandir in Kalaburagi on April 22.

Mysuru Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday said that the eight-hour play will be performed by 35 theatre artists.

The play will begin at 4 p.m. and go on till 11 p.m., with four breaks.

The other places where it will be staged apart from Kalaburagi are Davangere, Dharwad, Belagavi and Vijayapura from April 9 to April 22.

The Rangayana has also planned to stage the play [Parva] in five cities in other States — Mumbai, Nagpur, Bhopal, Chandigarh and New Delhi in June.

The famous play has been directed by Director Prakash Belawadi. Costume is designed by international fashion designer Prasad Biddappa. Ravi Mooruru has scored the music.

So far, Parva has been staged 20 times in Mysuru and the response has been overwhelming, he added.

Replying to a question, Mr. Cariappa said that the Government has sanctioned ₹50 lakh for Parva. However, the Rangayana has incurred an expenditure of ₹75 lakh for bringing the novel into play form and for paying renumeration for the artists.

Kalaburagi Rangayana Director Prabhakar Joshi was present.