A scene from ‘Parva’ staged in Hassan on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

April 30, 2022 20:37 IST

Rangayana Mysuru artists staged Parva, the play based on S.L.Bhyrappa’s novel, at Hasanamba Kalakshetra in Hassan on Saturday. The show received a good response from theatre lovers and readers of Bhyrappa’s works. More than 500 people watched the day-long play.

Addanda C. Cariappa, director of Rangayana, said “This is the 30 th show. We are happy to stage the play in Hassan, native place of Bhyrappa, the novelist.”

Preetham Gowda, MLA; Deputy Commissioner R. Girish; Additional DC Kavita Rajaram; Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department M.D.Sudarshan and others were present at the inauguration of the show. The seven-hour play began at 10.30 a.m. and continued up to 6.30 pm. The organisers had arranged lunch for the theatre lovers.