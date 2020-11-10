Party’s success in the elections is because of Centre and State Government’s rule: Kateel

“The victory of party in the bypolls in Karnataka and elections in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar is the result of development oriented rule of B.S. Yediyurappa's rule and Narendra Modi's rule at the Centre,” said BJP State President and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel here on Tuesday
Talking to reporters at the party office after low key celebrations, Mr. Kateel said the party activists have succeeded in reaching out to voters the policies and work of the State and the Central Government. “Our success in Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembley and in the Sira Assembly constituency, which is stronghold of Janata Dal (S), is reflection of the dedicated work of party activists. It shows effective working of our page pramukhs,” he said.
The Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) parties have performed very poorly in the two assembly constituencies. He appreciated the work of R. Ashok, Arvind Limbavali and other party leaders involved in the campaign. “There are no rebels in our party and all are working in unison for the success of the party,” he said.
