Party workers will campaign for alliance candidate in Hassan , says S.A. Ramadas

March 25, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Congress candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha M. Lakshman called on Archbishop Emeritus Bernard Blasius Moras who is the apostolic administrator of Mysuru Diocese, on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Former Minister and BJP leader S.A. Ramadas said the BJP workers in Hassan will campaign for the JD(S) candidate in the constituency, keeping aside differences.

Mr. Ramadas spoke to the media in Hassan on Monday, after addressing a meeting of party workers entrusted with the responsibility of handling elections in the district.

“We have to follow the dharma of alliance. The leaders of the BJP will follow it in Hassan. The party has taken a decision, and we have to accept it,” he said.

Answering a question, Mr. Ramadas said former MLA Preetham Gowda will also campaign for the alliance candidate. “His opinions have been taken seriously, and he has been convinced. He will lead the campaign in Hassan,” he said.

As per the understanding between the two parties, the JD(S) will be contesting in three constituencies. The candidates for these constituencies will be decided by the JD(S) and the NDA. “We will campaign for whoever is fielded in these seats,” he said.

Earlier, addressing the workers, he said BJP workers could be disappointed because the party had no candidate in the constituency. “No matter if the groom is not from our family, we have to ensure the marriage goes well,” he said.

A section of BJP leaders, including Preetham Gowda, had objected to fielding Prajwal Revanna, the sitting MP, for the Hassan seat.

