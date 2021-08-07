"Party workers upset about CM Bommai visiting Deve Gowda"

Hassan MLA Preetham J. Gowda of the BJP has said the workers of the party in his constituency were upset about Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai visiting former PM H.D. Deve Gowda’s residence after taking oath as Chief Minister of the state.

Speaking to press persons in Hassan on Saturday, Mr. Preetham Gowda said he had been amidst party workers in the constituency and many of them had expressed their disappointment over the CM’s gesture. “The workers expected that Bommai would visit Siddaganga Mutt, Suttur Mutt, Sirigere Mutt or Adichunchanagiri Mutt after taking oath as CM. But he chose to visit Deve Gowda’s residence. This has certainly disappointed the workers, who fight day and night against the JD(S) to strengthen our party. We suffered when they threw stones at our residence”, he said.

He was referring to an incident when JD(S) workers during a protest in front of his residence had thrown stones, leaving a BJP worker injured.

The MLA said he would meet the CM, BJP state president and leaders of Sangha Parivar on this issue. “I will meet the CM next week and convey the feelings of the partyworkers. Also appeal him not to hurt the sentiments of the party workers in the old Mysuru region, where the party had been fighting against the JD(S)”, he said.

Regarding the cabinet expansion, Mr. Preetham Gowda said the party workers were expecting that any of the Vokkaliga legislators of the party elected from the old Mysuru region would find a place in the cabinet. “Their expectation was genuine given the fact in the previous JD(S)-Congress coalition government there were several Vokkaliga ministers from this region. This time there is none. I have never gone to the CM seeking for a ministerial berth”, he said.