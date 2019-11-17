BJP workers stage protest in Ranebennur over snub to 2018 candidate

The announcement of BJP ticket to Arun Kumar Guthur in Ranebennur Assembly constituency has sparked off displeasure in the local unit of the party, and it came out in the form of a protest in front of the party office there on Saturday when BJP State vice-president Bhanuprakash was holding a preparatory meeting.

The protesters were mainly supporters of Basavaraj Kelagar, who in 2018 contested as BJP candidate and lost against KPJP candidate R. Shankar, who is now in with the saffron party. Mr. Kelagar had secured over 49,000 votes in the previous election and was a strong contender for party ticket in the bypoll.

The protesters alleged that Mr. Guthur was involved in anti-party activities and one of the reasons for Mr. Kelagar’s defeat in 2018 was the anti-party activities of some BJP leaders. They raised slogans in support of Mr. Kelagar and also burnt tyres. They said Mr. Kelagar’s loyalty to the party had been overlooked by senior leaders while deciding on the best bypoll candidate.

Following the protest, Mr. Bhanuprakash and Shivaraj Sajjanar, another party leader, met the protesters and pacified them, promising to convey their feelings to the party’s central leadership.

FIR filed

Meanwhile, an FIR was filed against Mr. Guthur in Haveri Town police station under IPC Sections 34 and 420, as per the directions of the Principal JMFC Court.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company had approached the court after the Haveri police reportedly declined to file an FIR against Nagaraj Lamani and his wife Kavya Lamani, Mr. Guthur, and Ravi of Tungabhadra Credit Cooperative Society of Harihar. The company has accused the four of cheating it.

The case pertains to the illegal sale of a truck purchased after getting financial assistance from the finance company. The firm had sanctioned a loan of ₹15,01,651 to Mr. Lamani for purchasing the truck from Mr. Kumar. The vehicle was hypothecated to Tungabhadra Credit Cooperative Society, to which the finance company had paid the loan amount directly. Subsequently, the vehicle was seized at Mundaragi of Gadag district in connection with illegal sand extraction. Mr. Guthur got the vehicle released from the police after giving an indemnity bond to the local court. He then allegedly sold it illegally using a duplicate NOC from the cooperative society.