Party with disqualified MLAs: Shobha

Shobha Karandlaje, BJP MP, has asserted that the party is with all disqualified MLAs, and the High Command would give them a suitable place in the government even if some MLAs lose election.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa had said on Friday that the party would give ministerial berths only to disqualified MLAs who win in the bypolls. Addressing presspersons on Saturday, Ms. Karandlaje made it clear that the party is with the disqualified MLAs who helped the BJP form a government in the State. “Mr. Eshwarappa’s statements are his personal views,” she said.

Expressing confidence of all disqualified MLAs winning the bypolls, she said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa would complete this tenure.

Stating that after 25 years, same party is ruling in the State and the Centre, she said that BJP, ruling in both places, will bring lot of development to the State.

When quipped why Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit during floods, despite BJP in power in State while Former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh not only visited State during 2009 flood and gave funds when Mr. Yediyurappa was Chief Minister in BJP government, Ms. Karandlaje said that Mr. Modi has given more funds under NDRF compared to Mr. Singh.

She however did not give satisfactory reply when asked why Mr. Modi failed to give adequate funds for flood relief work even today.