Party ready to face elections: Dinesh

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao has said that the Congress has prepared itself to face any political battle, whether it is byelections or general elections, in the State.

He told presspersons here on Saturday that the public is disappointed with the poor administration in Karnataka and is expecting a change. “The administrative machinery has completely collapsed in the State. [B.S.] Yediyurappa [Chief Minister] has been expressing his helplessness by saying there is no money to take up development works. By observing the current political scenario, anything may happen in the State shortly,” the KPCC chief said.

Mr. Rao said that the Congress would not enter into any poll alliance but would contest all the elections, including for Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat Raj institutions, independently.

Savarkar issue

Mr. Rao said that the Congress party is against awarding Bharat Ratna to Hindutva icon V.D. Savarkar who had “written to the British administration saying that he would support their governance, surrender to them and also be their slave.”

He said “Savarkar had praised the British and also begged for pardon. None of the leaders including Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru, had begged for pardon with the British.”

