‘Party leadership will take suitable decision’

The BJP’s central leadership will take a suitable decision with regard to senior leader Basanagouda Yatnal’s recent controversial statement, said BJP’s State vice-president B.Y. Vijayendra in Shivamogga on Saturday.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr.Vijayendra said the party’s State president, the Chief Minister and the central leadership had taken note of his statements. “He is a senior leader. Whatever he said was a serious issue. I don’t want to comment on his statement. The party leadership will take a decision.”

Mr. Yatnal had said someone had asked him to arrange for ₹2,500 crore to get the Chief Minister’s post.

On the recent incidents of communal violence in Shivamogga, Mr. Vijayendra said there were no such incidents when B.S.Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister. “Some vested interests were trying to disturb communal harmony. When Yediyurappa was the CM, people of all religions were living with harmony.”

On the coming elections, he said the BJP had better chances of improving its strength in the Old Mysuru region. If the party concentrated on the area it could create history in the coming election. The party had decided to focus on the region, he added.