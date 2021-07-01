Party high command will decide: Siddaramaiah

01 July 2021 20:08 IST

He says there is no discussion in Congress on projecting a Chief Ministerial face during the next Assembly elections

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said here on Thursday that there was no discussion within the party on projecting a Chief Ministerial face during the next Assembly elections.

He told reporters here the elections are almost 2 years away and based on the outcome of the polls the party high command will take a decision.

The issue gained traction when a few party workers began airing their views and projected individuals or their leaders as the “next CM’’ of Karnataka.

This was frowned upon by the party leadership which issued a directive calling upon the party members to desist from making such statements.

When MLAs supportive of Mr. Siddaramaiah openly stated that the latter would be the next Chief Minister, it led to heartburn among others including the supporters of KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, another strong contender waiting in the wings.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also made light of the “natives or party loyalists vs migrant’’ debate and said he joined Congress after quitting Janata Dal (Secular) and not only went on to become the Chief Minister, but also completed 5 years in office.

Responding to speculations that the party top brass in the State was squabbling over the post of Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress president, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that he had nothing to do with it as it was an independent body and the national Youth Congress president would resolve it.

It was announced on Tuesday that Raksha Ramaiah would hold the president’s post till the end of the year and Mohammed Haris Nalapad – who secured the maximum votes in the elections held in February but was disqualified due to a case pending against him – would hold the post for the remaining period of the 3-year term. It is being speculated that Mr. Siddaramaiah backs Mr. Raksha Ramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar is supportive of Mr. Nalapad and the two leaders were engaged in fracas over the issue.