Party high command will decide on additional Deputy Chief Minister’s posts: Satish Jarkiholi

September 17, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Lakshmi Hebbalkar felicitating senior artisans at the Vishwakarma Jayanti celebrations in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

The party high command will take a decision on creating additional Deputy Chief Minister’s posts in the State, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Sunday.

He was responding to a demand by Congress leader K.N. Rajanna that additional Deputy Chief Minister’s posts be created and that Mr. Jarkiholi be made a Deputy Chief Minister, among others.

“Senior leader Rajanna has expressed his desire that the State government should have three Deputy Chief Ministers from various communities, to increase the chances of the party winning a majority of seats in the Lok Sabha polls. He has also suggested that I should be one of the Deputy Chief Ministers. That is his personal opinion. It does not mean that I am not an aspirant for the post of Deputy Chief Minister,” Mr. Jarkiholi said after participating in the Vishwakarma Jayanti celebrations.

“Some other leaders have also expressed a similar opinion. A decision on such things will be taken after much discussion. The senior leadership will take a decision on it,” he said.

“The people of the State are very happy about our governance and we have got a very good feedback about our guarantees. Over two crore people have supported the guarantees,” he said.

To a query, he said he supports the division of Belagavi district as it will be in favour of the common people.

