ADVERTISEMENT

Party has not promised ticket to all who deposited money while applying: DKS

April 04, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said the party has not promised ticket to all those who had deposited ₹2 lakh while applying for tickets for the Assembly elections in the State.

In reply to a question, Mr. Shivakumar said, “The party had sought donation of ₹2 lakh for construction of the party building. The application fee was ₹5,000.” The party had mobilised nearly ₹23 crore from 1,350 ticket aspirants who had applied for tickets. “There should be healthy competition to face the ruling BJP,” Mr. Shivakumar said, on protests by multiple ticket aspirants.

Mr. Shivakumar said that K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, who had quit the JD(S), will join the party on April 9.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US