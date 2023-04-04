Party has not promised ticket to all who deposited money while applying: DKS

April 04, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said the party has not promised ticket to all those who had deposited ₹2 lakh while applying for tickets for the Assembly elections in the State.

In reply to a question, Mr. Shivakumar said, “The party had sought donation of ₹2 lakh for construction of the party building. The application fee was ₹5,000.” The party had mobilised nearly ₹23 crore from 1,350 ticket aspirants who had applied for tickets. “There should be healthy competition to face the ruling BJP,” Mr. Shivakumar said, on protests by multiple ticket aspirants.

Mr. Shivakumar said that K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, who had quit the JD(S), will join the party on April 9.