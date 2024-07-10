ADVERTISEMENT

Party has gained strength under Kharge’s leadership, claims George

Published - July 10, 2024 07:28 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Energy Minister K.J. George has lauded the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge for his contribution to building the party and said that under his leadership and guidance, the party has seen immense growth, while, at the same time, proving its strength in the recently concluded parliamentary elections.

He was addressing a party workers meeting held at the District Congress Committee’s office in Raichur on Wednesday.

Mr. George said that Mr. Kharge took all workers into confidence, put faith in their leaders and strengthened the party.

“The Congress has developed under his leadership and guidance and proved its strength in State Assembly and parliamentary elections,“ he said.

“The party workers, therefore, should put their hands together to take the party to a high level, as dreamed of by our national leaders like Mr. Kharge, by defeating Opposition parties and exposing their lies before the general public,” he added.

Member of Legislative Council Vasanth Kumar, president of DCC Basavaraj Patil Itagi, Ravi Boseraju, Parasamal Sukhani and others were present.

