Party colleagues spreading rumours, says MLA

02 January 2022 19:59 IST

Mudigere MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy of the BJP has alleged that his party colleagues were spreading rumours against him to avoid him getting positions in the government.

Speaking to presspersons in Mudigere on Sunday, the MLA said some of his colleagues had hatched a conspiracy against him. “They spread rumours that I would be joining the Congress. Why should I join the Congress? I am a committed worker of the party. Ahead of Cabinet reshuffle and appointments to boards and corporations, some leaders spread such rumours”, he said.

However, he did not name any leaders from his party.

Further, he said he was not lobbying either for a ministerial berth or any position in the government.