Party candidates run into problems in Athani

The BJP and Congress are facing internal rebellion in Athani over their choice of candidates for the bypolls.

BJP has chosen disqualified MLA Mahesh Kumthalli to represent it over Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi. Some workers gathered before Mr Savadi’s house and shouted slogans against him. They said that the party would suffer defeat if Mr. Savadi was not allowed to contest. They said that Mr. Kumthalli had been a strong opponent of the BJP all his life and that making him the official candidate would mean the end of the party’s existence in Athani. Mr. Savadi had to convince them to withdraw their strike and work for Mr. Kumthalli, the official nominee.

District in charge Minister Jagadish Shettar who was visiting Athani to hold a party workers meeting, was asked to change the candidate. He asked the workers to respect the party’s decision, saying that the CM was in favour of giving tickets to disqualified MLAs and this had to be respected.

The Congress also faced opposition for choosing Gajanan Mangasuli over other aspirants. Former MLA Shahajahan Dongargaon filed nominations as an Independent. “As a former MLA, I am the natural claimant here. I disagree with the choice of our leaders. I will decide on withdrawing from the race after consulting the followers,” he said.

In Kagwad, the Congress chose former MLA Raju Kage who jumped over from the BJP. He was upset because the BJP chose disqualified MLA Srimanth Patil. Former Minister Prakash Hukkeri was a claimant of the Congress ticket from Kagwad. But Mr. Kage was selected as he could upset the BJP’s designs. Secondly, Mr. Hukkeri, an outsider, would have needed more time to prepare compared to Mr. Kage, a Congress leader said. Mr. Hukkeri has not reacted to the issue.