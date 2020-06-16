Parts of Vikasa Soudha sealed

Bengaluru

16 June 2020 21:57 IST

COVID-19 hit Vikasa Soudha, the nerve centre of the State administration, on Tuesday. All five office rooms of the Food and Civil Supplies Departed located in Vikasa Soudha, near the Vidhana Soudha, have been sealed after a woman employee of the department was found to have symptoms of COVID-19.

The employee, who was aged about 30, had abstained from attending office for the last 3-4 days. She came to office on Tuesday and the BBMP officials took her for testing, which resulted positive, sources in the Secretariat said.

All five rooms of the department located on the first floor of Vikasa Soudha have been sealed and additional police force has been deployed at the entrance of the building. The public has been banned from entering Vikasa Soudha.

