Parts of North Karnataka receive heavy rain for the second day

Parts of North Karnataka received heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. There was some respite from rain in Belagavi in the morning on Sunday. But heavy rain returned by evening. Most areas of the district received rainfall.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was thunder and lightning and the temperature dropped suddenly. Belagavi City Corporation officers said that they were busy removing four small trees that had fallen on the roads in various areas. There were no damage or casualties.

Across the district, around 25 trees fell to the ground and 19 electricity poles were uprooted or damaged. A car was damaged when an electricity pole fell on it in Munawalli.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Belagavi city, water entered houses and shops in Shahapur, Khade Bazaar, Pangul Galli and Hindalga.

There was water on some roads that led to traffic problems. The market in the Old City was crowded in the morning, but when it began raining, people returned home and business remained affected.

There were reports of heavy rain in Gokak, Nesaragi of Bailhongal taluk and Hirebagewadi of Belagavi taluk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initial reports said that some patches of crops, including maize, sugarcane, banana and papaya, suffered damage.

In Saundatti, MLA Vishwas Vaidya went to the affected fields along with officials. He assured farmers of immediate relief. Traffic was disrupted in some roads, including Inchal Cross, bus stand and Rayanna Circle in Bailhongal.

The Lakshmi Tank in Sankeshwar began overflowing due to rain. Water entered the premises of the Lakshmi Temple. Travellers were stranded for some time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers of the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation were engaged in relief efforts following heavy rain on Saturday. They cleared roads after cutting down around 50 trees and cleared the storm-water drains.

HESCOM officials repaired around 20 electricity poles that were uprooted or damaged. Rain and thunderstorms led to uprooting of some trees and vehicular traffic disruption. In some places, the gutters were choked.

Four earthmovers were used to remove garbage from the drains and to remove rainwater that was flowing over the roads. The officials also pumped out rainwater stored in the basements of some multi-storeyed buildings.

Three teams of officers, including engineers, health inspectors and civic workers, and others have been assigned to work 24 x 7.

Citizens with grievances can call the HDMC on Ph: 0836-2213888, 0836-2213889 and 0836-2213869 or send an email to hdmccontrolroom@gmail.com, said a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.