Parts of Kalyana Karnataka receive good rainfall

Many parts of Kalyana Karnataka received good rainfall for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

Two bulls tied to a shed were killed at Kamangar village in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district as the entire shed got flooded on Tuesday night. The bullocks belonged to Kalyani Basavaraj Kerulli.

Villagers said that there was continuous rainfall throughout the night, and agriculture inputs stored in the cattle sheds of many farmers were washed away, after a stream between Kamalanagar and Bedajurgi villages overflowed. Some other farmers complained that their irrigation pump-sets were damaged in the floods.

Veterinary doctor Basavaraj Sappani, Revenue inspector Mallinath Maragutti, village accountant Sunita, and other government officials visited the village and took stock of the situation on Wednesday.

Tank bund breached

A minor irrigation tank at Attur village in Kohihoor Hobli of Basavakalyan taluk in Bidar district breached owing to a heavy inflow of water. The villagers said that aggressive flow of floodwater from the tank eroded the fertile soil on around 50 acres of land downstream. The officials said that standing crops in some areas were destroyed in the floods.

As per data provided by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), all seven district have received good rainfall in the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. Bidar was top with 28.3 mm rainfall, followed by Kalaburagi (20.4 mm), Ballari (13.9 mm), Koppal (11.6 mm), and Yadgir (11.4 mm).

Kalaburagi district received 109 mm rainfall in the first 12 days of this month, from June 1 to 12 against the normal of 39 mm, followed by Bidar with 98 mm against the normal of 42 mm, Ballari with 97 mm against the normal of 32 mm, Yadgir with 93 mm against the normal of 34 mm, Vijayanagara with 80 mm against the normal of 37, Koppal with 79 mm against the normal of 36, and Raichur with 74 mm against the normal of 31 mm.

