HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Partnerships with global coffee farming community critical for survival: Michelle Burns of Starbucks

September 26, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Michelle Burns, executive vice-president, Global Coffee, Social Impact & Sustainability at Starbucks, speaking at the World Coffee Conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Michelle Burns, executive vice-president, Global Coffee, Social Impact & Sustainability at Starbucks, speaking at the World Coffee Conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The future success of the coffee industry is based on partnerships which coffee corporations, coffee roasters, coffee curers, cafe chains, coffee innovators, and policy makers forge with the global coffee farming community, said Michelle Burns, executive vice-president, Global Coffee, Social Impact & Sustainability at Starbucks.

Ms. Burns was speaking at a panel discussion on Circular Economy and Regenerative Agriculture at the 5th World Coffee Conference here on Tuesday. “The future success of the coffee industry is based on the partnerships we forge today with the farming community,’‘ she insisted. She also said a holistic approach was key to reducing the coffee sector’s environmental footprint.

Circular activist Harald Friedl, CEO, Green Leadership, encouraged the industry to “go beyond looking at coffee only as a drink and explore the use of coffee in alternate products.” He reiterated how the shift from linear to circular economy was the only way forward for the coffee Industry. “While recycling is a step forward there is a need to recycle, repair, return, and reuse in the coffee sector,” Mr. Friedl added.

Hernan Manson, representative of International Trade Centre, said only some 34% of coffee stakeholders, comprising farmer trading organisations, start-ups, coffee chains, retailers, and policy makers show some awareness about sustainability issues, while only a very small percentage of these establishments had anything going on the ground towards sustainability in coffee. “However, there are still cases of food shortage in some coffee producing countries, and we have to acknowledge that fact. Food security can only be addressed if we improve the overall efficiency of the coffee ecosystem,” Mr. Manson opined.

Andrea De Marco, representative of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, was of the opinion that the circular economy was mentally, emotionally, economically and environmentally beneficial for all coffee stakeholders and therefore, the global coffee community should work in tandem towards sustainability goals.

The session on ‘Financing mechanisms and opportunities for the coffee sector’ threw light on the creation of a coffee fund, co-investment opportunities, and the need for investment capital for producers whose needs differ from county to country.

There is a growing demand for speciality coffees in recent years. Speaking at the session on ‘Coffee quality & speciality coffees’, Yannis Apostolopoulos, CEO, of U.S.-based Speciality Coffee Association, said: “Specialty coffee loved by coffee enthusiasts around the world stands out as a true artisanal experience. It’s not just a beverage; it’s a journey, a culture, and a commitment to excellence. 

The four-day conference is organised by the International Coffee Organisation in collaboration with the Coffee Board of India; Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India; Government of Karnataka, and the coffee Industry.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.