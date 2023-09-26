Partnerships with global coffee farming community critical for survival: Michelle Burns of Starbucks

September 26, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The future success of the coffee industry is based on partnerships which coffee corporations, coffee roasters, coffee curers, cafe chains, coffee innovators, and policy makers forge with the global coffee farming community, said Michelle Burns, executive vice-president, Global Coffee, Social Impact & Sustainability at Starbucks.

Ms. Burns was speaking at a panel discussion on Circular Economy and Regenerative Agriculture at the 5th World Coffee Conference here on Tuesday. “The future success of the coffee industry is based on the partnerships we forge today with the farming community,’‘ she insisted. She also said a holistic approach was key to reducing the coffee sector’s environmental footprint.

Circular activist Harald Friedl, CEO, Green Leadership, encouraged the industry to “go beyond looking at coffee only as a drink and explore the use of coffee in alternate products.” He reiterated how the shift from linear to circular economy was the only way forward for the coffee Industry. “While recycling is a step forward there is a need to recycle, repair, return, and reuse in the coffee sector,” Mr. Friedl added.

Hernan Manson, representative of International Trade Centre, said only some 34% of coffee stakeholders, comprising farmer trading organisations, start-ups, coffee chains, retailers, and policy makers show some awareness about sustainability issues, while only a very small percentage of these establishments had anything going on the ground towards sustainability in coffee. “However, there are still cases of food shortage in some coffee producing countries, and we have to acknowledge that fact. Food security can only be addressed if we improve the overall efficiency of the coffee ecosystem,” Mr. Manson opined.

Andrea De Marco, representative of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, was of the opinion that the circular economy was mentally, emotionally, economically and environmentally beneficial for all coffee stakeholders and therefore, the global coffee community should work in tandem towards sustainability goals.

The session on ‘Financing mechanisms and opportunities for the coffee sector’ threw light on the creation of a coffee fund, co-investment opportunities, and the need for investment capital for producers whose needs differ from county to country.

There is a growing demand for speciality coffees in recent years. Speaking at the session on ‘Coffee quality & speciality coffees’, Yannis Apostolopoulos, CEO, of U.S.-based Speciality Coffee Association, said: “Specialty coffee loved by coffee enthusiasts around the world stands out as a true artisanal experience. It’s not just a beverage; it’s a journey, a culture, and a commitment to excellence.

The four-day conference is organised by the International Coffee Organisation in collaboration with the Coffee Board of India; Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India; Government of Karnataka, and the coffee Industry.