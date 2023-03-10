Parties’ meeting with CEC: Congress demands one-phase polls

March 10, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Demanding that the upcoming Assembly elections should be conducted in a single phase in all the 224 constituencies, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has urged the Election Commission of India (EC) to immediately enforce the model code of conduct in the State to ensure free and fair elections.

“This is to prevent voter inducement by the Union and State governments,” the party said in a petition submitted to the Chief Election Commissioner during a meeting with political parties in Bengaluru on Thursday.

“Conducting polls in a phased manner will only help the misuse of powers by the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister and other Ministers from the ruling party,” KPCC vice-presidents V.S. Ugrappa and P.R. Ramesh said.

Demanding that the authorities concerned should be directed to delete the illegal inclusion of voter names in the electoral rolls, the KPCC also said that the EVMs used in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and other BJP-ruled States should not be used in Karnataka.

“We have also demanded that the 33 lakh deleted names of voters should be restored immediately as the deletion was contrary to the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

The JD(S), in its representation, demanded that the appointment of film director S.S. Rajamouli as election ambassador in Raichur district should be withdrawn.

JD(S) MLC K.A. Thippeswamy said, “The director is known to be making movies favouring the BJP and the RSS. There is a lot of opposition to his appointment as the election ambassador from local people in the district. We demanded that his appointment should be immediately withdrawn. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar assured us that the issue would be looked into. The party also asked for enforcement of the model code of conduct for at least 45 days, he said.

BJP leaders, who also met the Chief Election Commissioner, demanded that the commission should curb political parties from announcing pre-poll promises.

VoteFest, hackathon

On Friday, the Chief Election Commissioner held a meeting with the District Election Officers regarding pre-election preparations. He launched a hackathon, ELECTHON 2023, to encourage innovation and creative solutions to issues of the electoral process and two exhibitions on the history of elections in Karnataka and ‘VoteFest 2023’ for voter awareness in Bengaluru.

The VoteFest 2023 was organised by CEO Karnataka along with the BBMP to address urban and youth apathy, spread awareness, and motivate the youth to cast their vote.

The hackathon is a collaborative effort between the Election Commission of India and various stakeholders, including the government, industry, academia, and civil society. The aim is to create a platform for dialogue, exchange of ideas, and collaboration among these stakeholders to improve the electoral process in India, according to an official release.

During the programme, senior voters were felicitated and few young voters were symbolically presented with new Voter ID cards. Persons with disability, tribal youth, and transgender icons were also felicitated.