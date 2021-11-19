Parties in Hassan celebrate decision

Farmers’ organisations and left parties have termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s withdrawal of controversial farm laws as the victory of the year-long farmers’ struggle. Amidst jubilation over the Union Government’s decision, the activists have also remembered the sacrifice of farmers, who died during the protest.

Members of the Hassan district unit of CPM assembled at the Hemavati Statue Circle and distributed sweets to mark the occasion. They said it was the victory of the farmers’ movement. H.R. Naveen Kumar, president of Hassan district unit of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, said it was a historic victory of farmers who were firm on their demand and continued their protest fight all odds.

“Around 700 farmers died during the protests. Those who opposed the farmers’ protest ran vehicles over the protesters at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. The credit of the struggle goes to all of them,” he said. Further, he demanded that the struggle was not against the three farm laws alone. They demanded a law ensuring minimum support price and opposed the proposed electricity bill as well. The government should fulfil those demands as well, he said.

Sathi Sundaresh, state secretary of CPI, in a press release said the farmers’ struggle that began last year would complete a year on November 27.

“All these days, the PM ignored the farmers’ protest as he was keen on safeguarding the interests of corporates. The fear of suffering defeat in the coming elections has prompted him to take this decision. The government should provide relief for all those who lost members of their families during the protest,” he said. He also congratulated the farmers, who stood firm on their demands and continued their struggle.

Pro-farmer organisations welcomed the move and celebrated the occasion in Chikkamagaluru as well.