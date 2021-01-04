Parties hold meetings of newly elected GP members

Hassan

04 January 2021 17:29 IST

Major political parties on Monday held meetings of newly elected members of Gram Panchayats to show their strength in Shivamogga district. BJP leaders held meetings in Thirthahalli and Sorab taluk, Congress leaders a meeting at Sagar, while the JD(S) leaders convened one meeting of their supporters at Thirthahalli.

The BJP has claimed that its supporters have won the highest number of seats in the district. Araga Jnanendra, BJP MLA of Thirthahalli, addressing the members said the BJP did well in the taluk despite efforts by the Congress leaders to defame the party by taking out a march ahead of the elections. “However, we have won more seats”, he said. BJP Lok Sabha member B.Y.Raghavendra and others attended the meeting. The leaders called upon the workers to get prepared for the coming Taluk Panchyat and Zilla Panchayat elections.

In Sorab, Kumar Bangarappa, MLA, addressed the meeting of the newly elected members and appealed to them to work towards improving the rural infrastructure. “A member should not concentrate on his ward alone but take up programmes considering the whole panchayat as one unit”, he said. He also appealed to the members to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots given the coming TP and ZP elections.

Former Mminister Kagodu Thimmappa addressed the meeting organised by the Congress in Sagar. He said each gram panchayat could take up works worth to ₹2 crore a year. “Making use of the funds and schemes the panchayat members should work towards the welfare of weaker sections”, he said.

JD(S) leader R.M.Manjunath Gowda held a similar meeting of his supporters in Thirthahalli.