‘Parties copying AAP govts’ projects in State’

February 22, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

200 units of free electricity to households, free bus passes to working women and girl students, free water etc., are some of the programmes already realised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments in Delhi and Punjab. “The Janata Dal-Secular, the Congress and the BJP parties in the State were only trying to copy the AAP’s projects but none of them have answers as to why they have not implemented the same in the States they are in power,” said the AAP in Mysuru.

AAP Mysuru district president L Rangaiah, while speaking to party volunteers at the district office here, sought to know why the ruling Congress has not issued the “Guarantee cards” in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh.

These parties have no confidence they will come back to power on their own and hence are making high promises just to garner votes, he charged.

“The JD-S is hoping to become a kingmaker once again but people of the State have not forgotten what kind of administration they gave by entering into an alliance with the BJP and the Congress in the past or what promises they have fulfilled. The BJP is unable to counter its maladministration. None of these parties are serious about the main challenges of education, health and employment. If the people of the State want an answer to these issues, then AAP is the only solution,” he claimed.

