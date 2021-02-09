Participate in the survey, urges MCC

People of Mysuru keen to give their feedback under Swachh Survekshan 2021 can do so using any one of the platforms available to them.

This includes downloading the Swachhata app, SS2021 Vote for your city app, MyGov app, Swachhsurvekshan2021.org/citizensfeedback or call the tollfree number 1969.

The MCC has released posters urging the citizens to participate in the drive which says ‘’You have the power to make Mysuru No.1 by giving your valuable positive feedback’’.

All that the citizens have to do is to tick the answers to the 8 questions and the MCC has prompted the citizens to answer positively to all the questions. The expected answers too are being circulated to ensure a higher score to shore up the overall score which has a bearing on the national ranking.