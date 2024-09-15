Participants hold hands to form an unbroken human chain across dists., read the Preamble

Students, leaders, members of non-government agencies and citizens participated in a human chain formed across the districts to celebrate the International Day of Democracy on Sunday.

Participants stood holding hands and read the Preamble of the Constitution.

In Belagavi, leaders and officers inaugurated the chain by paying floral tributes to an image of the preamble of the Constitution, in front of the Suvarna Soudha in the morning. Folk artists performed along the way.

Minister Satish Jarkiholi described the human chain as an effort to create a sense of kinship among all human beings. “We need to understand what democracy is. It is a system of governance that allows expression of diverse voices and ensures protection of fundamental rights. We need to celebrate it and remind ourselves of the ideals and principles of democracy,” he said.

“Democracy is a powerful and dynamic force that helps us realize our highest aspirations for freedom, equality and justice,” he added.

He said that the idea of democracy is surrounded by the ideals of liberty, equality and fraternity and that it is every citizen’s duty to protect it.

It is the Constitution drafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and his associates that has created a strong and successful democracy. “We need to preserve it, though there are still so many social and economic inequalities,” he said.

“September 15 is being celebrated the International Day of Democracy across the world after the UNO declared it so in 2007. A resolution covering the values, ideals, principles and its application of democracy worldwide was passed by the general assembly then,” he said.

“The purpose behind this was to protect democracy and promote it in countries that did not adopt it,” he added.

The State government decided to form the human chain on this day across the State to celebrate that spirit.

A 145-km-long chain has been formed in Belagavi district from Salahalli in Ramadurga to Tegur village in Kittur taluk, he said.

Minister Lakshmi Hebbalakar said that the effort to send a message of humanitarian values has been unprecedented and can create an international record.

MLAs Asif (Raju) Sait and Vitthal Halgekar, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan, Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang, Superintendent of Police Bhima Shankar Guled, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shindhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadeesh, Deputy Director of Kannada and Culture Vidyavati Bhajantri, Joint Director, Department of Social Welfare, Raman Gowda Kannoli and others were present.

In Vijayapura

The human chain stretched for around 62 km from the Raichur border to Bagalkot border, in Vijayapura district.

Officers of various departments and some residents came together to plant saplings all along the route from Muddebihal to Almatti.

School and college students, members of women’s self-help groups, office-bearers of associations, various people’s representatives and others were present.

The Preamble of the Constitution was read out. Songs were sung.

Deputy Commissioner T. Bhoobalan administered an oath to students by reading out the Preamble of the Constitution. He said that over 25 lakh people were participating in the chain from Bidar to Chamarajanagar districts in the district.

“We are all proud of the unity and integrity of our nation. The Constitution has given an equal opportunity to everyone. We should not only follow its principles but also cherish its ideals,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Hrishikesh Sonawane, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rishi Anand, Deputy Director of Social Welfare Pundalik Manavar, Almatti Dam Superintending Engineer D. Hiregoudar, gram panchayat president Kavita Badiger and others were present.

Over 95,000 people

In Dharwad, over 95,000 people participated in the human chain. It overshot the expectations of officers who estimated around 50,000 participants for the 53-km-long human chain.

Children dressed like leaders Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, B.R. Ambedkar and Kittur Channamma walked along with folk artists during the inaugural procession at the Karnataka College Grounds.

Minister Santosh Lad spoke on the core ideals of the Constitution like equality, fraternity and liberty.

He said that national integration is the key to ensuring unity, stability and progress of the country.

He urged the youth to read the life history of freedom fighters and seek inspiration.

“The Constitution has guaranteed equal rights and opportunities to all and it is the bounden duty of every citizen to protect and meet its aspirations,” he said.

“Democracy is based on the idea of social contract and it is the collective will of voters. It aims to preserve and promote the dignity and fundamental rights of individuals. It also aims to achieve social justice and foster economic and social development of the community,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. said that the International Day of Democracy is an opportunity to reinforce the importance of upholding free speech, civil liberties and the rule of law, while ensuring accountable institutions and protecting and promoting human rights.

MLAs Prasad Abbayya and N.H. Konraddi, HDUDA chairman Shakir Sanadi, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, KBA chairman Sangamesh Babaleshwar and others were present.