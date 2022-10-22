Partial solar eclipse starts at 5.13 p.m. on Oct. 25 in Mysuru

ADVERTISEMENT

Astronomy enthusiasts in Mysuru are looking forward to the partial solar eclipse on October 25 evening. The eclipse can be observed in Mysuru from 5.13 p.m. while the maximum phase is slated to be seen at 5.51 p.m. on the day, said S.A. Mohan Krishna, Convenor of Mysore Astronomical Society.

The termination of the eclipse cannot be noticed as the sun sets around 6 p.m., he said adding that the total duration of the eclipse that can be watched by people from Mysuru is around 46 minutes. The percentage of obscurity of the sun by the moon during the partial solar eclipse watched from Mysuru is 9 per cent..

Meanwhile, the Mysore Science Foundation’s Secretary G.B. Santhosh Kumar said the celestial phenomenon can be observed in Mysuru in the evening sky by using solar goggles. People having a telescope can make arrangements to project the image of the sun on the screen and observe, which is a safe method. He said solar goggles can be purchased from Mysore Science Foundation at ₹30 a piece. Interested persons can contact H.V. Muralidhar on 89709-09949 and 92420-94789, said a statement from Mysore Science Foundation.

Dr. Mohan Krishna has warned people against watching the photosphere of the sun (the bright disk of the sun) with the naked eye even for a few seconds as it can cause permanent damage to the retina. He also pointed out that sunglasses do not make viewing the sun safe. “Only properly designed and certified solar filters should be used for direct viewing of the sun’s disk”, he said while adding that the best viewing location from Mysuru is Chamundi Hills.