Partial solar eclipse: Clear western sky helps astronomy enthusiasts watch the celestial spectacle in Mysuru

Clear skies in the western horizon in Mysuru helped astronomy enthusiasts enjoy the partial eclipse of the sun on Tuesday evening.

While the Mysore Science Foundation said they had sold an estimated 2,000 solar goggles during the last three to four days to persons interested in watching the celestial spectacle, Cosmos Mysuru, in collaboration with Indian Institute of Astrophysics and Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium of Bengaluru, had organised an eclipse watching programme for the general public at Arivu School.

Janardhan said about 150 people including students and children watched the eclipse with the help of telescope and solar glasses at Arivu School. At the same time, an interaction programme with experts from Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium and a question and answer session with experts was also organised.

Also, the eclipse, as seen by the telescope in Leh and other parts of Ladakh, which are situated at several thousands of feet above sea level, and other places in the world like Norway, UAE, etc. was live-streamed for the audience.

Secretary of Mysore Science Foundation G.B. Santhosh Kumar said a large number of astronomy enthusiasts from Mysuru had watched the spectacle on Tuesday. Not only had they received requests for solar goggles from a large number of people, they had received feedback from the people, who had watched the partial solar eclipse on Tuesday evening.

The partial solar eclipse in Mysuru started at 5.13 p.m. with the maximum phase of the eclipse taking place at 5.51 p.m. The percentage of obscurity of the sun in Mysuru was around 9%.

Even though the partial solar eclipse had attracted the curiosity of several people, who had watched the celestial spectacle, many others had preferred to remain indoors. While many business establishments including restaurants and eateries remained open on Tuesday, traffic on most roads in the City appeared to be thin.

Mr. Kumar emphasised the need to create awareness against the age-old superstitions relating to the solar eclipse including the bar on consumption of food or water. Unlike the rural folks, who go about their routine activities even during solar eclipse, it was the urban population that needed more awareness about the scientific reason behind such celestial events. The only precaution that people need to take is ensure that they do not watch the solar eclipse with the naked eye, but use a properly designed and certified solar goggles, the experts pointed out.