Partial shutdown in urban areas

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the district administration has decided to go for partial shutdown in the limits of nine urban local bodies till March 31.

K.B. Sivakumar, Deputy Commissioner, told presspersons here on Monday that the outlets selling essentials including groceries, vegetables, fruits, milks and pharmacy would be allowed to function from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during this period. After the closure of the business hours, the civic workers would clean the market areas with disinfectants. Barring the outlets selling these items, all commercial establishments will remain closed. The bus service will also be suspended from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. during this period, he said.

He said owners of hotels and lodges have been directed to document the travel history of customers and to bring to the attention of the district administration the visit by foreigners to their premises.

Meanwhile, as many as 291 persons in the district having travel history of visiting COVID-19 affected nations or having close contact with such persons have been kept under observation. The Department of Health and Family Welfare had directed 214 persons to remain under self-isolation at their home while three persons have been kept under isolation at hospitals.

The Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory attached to Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences has so far received throat and nasal swabs of 25 persons for tests of which 22 samples tested negative for COVID-19 while the result of the tests conducted on three samples are awaited.