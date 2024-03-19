GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Partial cancellation of trains extended

March 19, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

South Western Railway has decided to extend the partial cancellation of Train Nos 17347/17348 SSS Hubballi-Chitradurga-SSS Hubballi DEMU Express, between Chitradurga and Chikjajur stations, due to poor occupancy till September 30, a release said.

These trains were earlier notified for partial cancellation up to March 31.

Accordingly, from April 1 to September 30, Train No. 17347 SSS Hubballi-Chitradurga DEMU Express will be short-terminated at Chikjajur instead of at Chitradurga. This train will be partially cancelled between Chikjajur and Chitradurga.

Similarly, Train No 17348 Chitradurga-SSS Hubballi DEMU Express will originate from Chikjajur instead of from Chitradurga from April 1 to September 30. This train will be partially cancelled between Chitradurga and Chikjajur.

