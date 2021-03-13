Karnataka

Part of Hampi fort collapses

The collapsed portion of the fort in Hampi.   | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

A part of the fort around Kamala Mahal at the World Heritage Site of Hampi, which was built with heavy stone blocks by the Vijayanagara rulers, collapsed.

The incident came to light when security personnel reported for duty on Friday morning.

The collapse has incurred no damages to other heritage monuments that were away from the fort structure in the area.

P. Kalimuttu, Deputy Superintendent of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), visited the spot and took stock of the damage.

“The fort wall has collapsed on its own. There is no damage to other monuments at the World Heritage Site. We have reported the incident to the ASI head office. Measures will be taken to rebuild the structure,” Mr. Kalimuttu told media representatives.

