Part of Hampi fort collapses

KALABURAGI

12 March 2021 17:31 IST

A part of the fort around Kamala Mahal in the World Heritage Site of Hampi, which was built with heavy stone blocks by the Vijayanagara rulers, has collapsed. The incident came to light when the security personnel reported for duty on Friday morning. The collapse has not damaged other heritage monuments that were away from the fort structure.

P. Kalimuttu, Deputy Superintendent of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), visited the spot and took stock of the damage.

“The fort wall has collapsed on its own. There is no damage to other monuments. We have reported the incident to the ASI head office. Measures would be taken to rebuild the structure,” Mr. Kalimuttu told media representatives.