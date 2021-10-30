Part of ashes of farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri to be immersed in Krishna

Part of the ashes of farmers, who were killed after an SUV in the convoy of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish ran over them last month in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, will be immersed in the Krishna near Doranahalli in Yadgir district on Sunday, said Congress leader B.R. Patil.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that he had received some part of the ashes of Lovepreet Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Daljeet Singh, and Nachattar Singh sent by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha – the conglomerate of farmers’ organisations leading the agitation in Delhi.

“It was a cold-blooded murder by the Government to suppress the farmers’ movement against the anti-farmer laws which were enacted to help corporate companies scarifying the farmers’ interests. The whole world has seen the brutality. The country would never forget the fight and the sacrifice of the four farmers who had laid down their lives for the cause. The agitation against the anti-farmer laws would continue,” Mr. Patil said.

Mr. Patil added that a massive farmers’ conference had been planned for November 26 – the day on which the farmers’ agitation in Delhi completes a year – in Delhi as part of plans for intensifying the agitation.

“It would be a massive show of farmers’ strength. Thousands of farmers from the country are expected to arrive in Delhi to participate in the event. Hundreds of farmers and social activists from Kalaburagi will also participate,” Mr. Patil said, appealing to the people who participate in the event to register their names in the office of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) located near the Kalaburagi Railway Station.

Umapathi Patil, district president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Siddaram Pyati, former zilla panchayat member, and activists Shoukat Ali Alur and Rajashekhar Yankanchi were present.